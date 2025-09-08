Police search for group who smashed car into Seattle tobacco shop

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is searching for a group of people who used a car to smash into a tobacco shop.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the city’s Greenwood neighborhood.

Police say the group rammed the car into the front of the shop several times so they could get inside.

The crash caused significant damage, including a destroyed security gate, a shattered glass door, and a broken steel bollard.

There’s no word on how much merchandise the group got away with.

Police say there were five people in the group – all were wearing dark clothing.

They got away in two cars: a dark sedan and a silver SUV. Police say they took off down 85th Street toward Aurora Avenue.

Anyone with information that might help track down the people responsible is asked to call Seattle police.

©2025 Cox Media Group