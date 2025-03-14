Police say there’s a European crime ring operating in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Arlington Police Department says there’s an organized crime ring in their city targeting businesses and people living in the area.

The department says the ring primarily consists of people from Southeastern Europe.

“They have been known to disguise their identities, often presenting as tourists from various regions, including the Middle East, India, or Spanish-speaking countries,” the department stated in a news release.

Officers say that sometimes the group poses as stranded motorists trying to sell gold jewelry, which turns out to be fake. The department says the group often uses women to hold signs indicating they are mothers with hungry children or signs that indicate they have a child in desperate need of a life-saving medical procedure.

Other times, officers say a large group will go into a business, asking a lot of questions of staff to create confusion so several people can shoplift simultaneously. The department says the group often uses children as diversions.

So far, there has been no violence reported, and no arrests have been made.

Police encourage business owners and residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.





