Police officer involved in two-car crash in Camas

CAMAS, Wash. — A police officer was taken to the hospital for further evaluation after a crash with another car in Camas totaled both vehicles.

On Sunday, Officer Casey Handley was traveling east on Northwest Lake Road when another car entered the intersection with Northwest Parker Street and crashed with the officer.

According to Camas police, Officer Headley was at the intersection when a car turning left onto Southwest Parker Street crashed into his patrol car.

Camas PD involved in crash (Camas PD)

Both vehicles were heavily damaged - but no one involved was seriously injured.

Camas-Washougal Fire Department responded to the scene and provided aid.

“It was frightening to learn of the collision last night involving one of our Camas PD officers and seeing the extent of the vehicular damage. I am grateful to the CRESA dispatchers, Camas-Washougal Fire & Medical, Vancouver PD, Washougal PD, Washington State Patrol, and our other Camas PD officers for responding quickly to assist. Special thanks to WSP for handling the crash investigation. Our team is wishing our officer a speedy recovery,” said Chief Jones with Camas PD.

As a precautionary measure, Officer Handley was taken to an area hospital for additional care.

The Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.

No information was provided on what led to the crash.

