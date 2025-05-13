Police: Man arrested for drugs had enough fentanyl for 9,000 fatal doses

COVINGTON, Wash. — Covington police (CPD) arrested two men recently, one of whom had enough fentanyl on them for 9,000 fatal doses.

According to CPD, they found a man with several warrants walking on SE Kent-Kangley Road. When the officer went to confirm the warrants, the man went out of sight.

They found him a short time later, allegedly selling drugs to another person behind a Petco.

Officers say they found that man with another person. Both had their heads covered with clothing, which police said can usually indicate illegal drug use.

Police said they saw drug paraphernalia in both of the people’s hands, and both were arrested. Public drug use is a criminal offense in Covington.

The person without the warrant was discovered to have a larger stash of drugs on him and in his bag. He had a total of 18 grams of fentanyl powder, 24 grams of methamphetamine, several smaller unused bags, a real-looking pellet gun and a larger amount of cash, police said.

“Just for reference, .002g of fentanyl is considered a fatal dose to an average person, so this individual had 9,000 fatal doses. Though this is not a large amount of weight in itself, the totality of evidence indicated he was selling drugs,” police said.

Both were arrested and booked for various drug charges.

