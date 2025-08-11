Police: Man arrested after breaking into Redmond auto shop to retrieve phone

REDMOND, Wash — A man was arrested Friday after he broke into Luke’s Automotive in Redmond to retrieve his phone, said the Redmond Police Department (RPD) in a social media post.

The break-in happened around 1:30 p.m. when a neighboring business employee reported seeing a person throw a rock through the front door of the closed and unoccupied shop located on Northeast 90th Street.

RPD responded to the scene, surrounded the building, and instructed the suspect to exit. The individual complied and was detained without incident after exiting through the back of the business.

The suspect claimed that he broke into the shop to retrieve his phone, which he said was inside his vehicle in the garage, said RPD.

On August 8 at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a burglary-in-progress at Luke's Automotive, located at 15145 NE 90th Street.

He was arrested for Malicious Mischief in the Third Degree and Criminal Trespass in the First Degree.

