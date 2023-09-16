Police looking for suspects after shots fired in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are looking for suspects after shots were fired in the 12400 block of Southeast 26th Street in Bellevue Friday night.

Residents said they heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived they found around 11 shell casings in the street.

Police said it looked like the suspects fired into a greenbelt. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

Bellevue PD is asking neighbors in the area to check their surveillance footage to help identify a suspect or suspect car.

At approximately 2045 hours last night, in the 12400 block of SE 26th ST, residents reported hearing numerous gunshots in the area. Officers immediately responded to the scene and discovered approximately 11 shell casings in the street. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) September 16, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group