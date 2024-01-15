Police looking for suspects after armed home invasion in Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Scary moments for a family in Mountlake Terrace when armed suspects broke into their home early Monday morning.

Police say two adults and two kids were home during the home invasion along 236th Street Northwest near the Forest Crest Playfield Complex. Police aren’t giving more details other than the street to protect the family’s privacy.

The four armed suspects apparently broke into the home looking for valuables and electronics.

The suspects then took off in two separate cars, one belonging to the homeowners. That car is described as a 2011 blue two-door hardtop convertible BMW. It has a metal Seahawks emblem in the back, along with metal decorative text that reads “TWEEZER.”

There is no description of the other car in which the suspects drove off.

“There is no known connection between the victims and the suspects,” Mountlake Terrace Police Commander King said.

If anyone has information about the robbery or might have video from their surveillance cameras, they’re asked to call Mountlake Terrace Police or 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group