Police looking for missing Seattle man with onset dementia

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 86-year-old man with onset dementia who went missing on March 11.

Don Drury was last seen on Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Fairview Ave N in South Lake Union.

He has onset dementia and police say he may be unable to get home without help. He does not have a vehicle.

Drury may be wearing khakis and brown slip on shoes.

He is 5′9″ and weighs around 185 pounds. He’s balding with white hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call 911.

















