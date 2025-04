RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an at-risk missing person last seen on Tuesday.

Kristopher McClusky, 39, was last seen near the Renton Memorial Stadium around 6:30 p.m. on April 29.

He does not have a car and it’s unclear which direction he went in.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray zip-up jacket, jeans, and black shoes.

He is 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if you see him.

