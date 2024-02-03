Police looking for man wanted for exposing himself to middle-school girls in Kirkland

Police in Kirkland are looking for a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to two middle school girls near Mark Twain Elementary.

Detectives are asking neighbors with outside video cameras who live on 128th Avenue Northeast between Northeast 95th Street and Northeast 104th Street or who live on 126th Avenue Northeast between Northeast 100th Street and Northeast 104th Street to contact the Kirkland Police Department at Police@kirklandwa.gov.

Officers are canvassing the area, looking for the suspect as well.

