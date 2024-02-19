Police looking for hit-and-run driver that killed 1 in Federal Way

Federal Way, Wash. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Federal Way.

A 22-year-old man was walking along the 500 block of Southwest Dash Point Road in the Buenna neighborhood when an unknown vehicle crashed into him just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The car then drove away from the pedestrian.

Medics tried to save the critically injured victim by taking him to Harborview Medical Center, but he later died in the hospital.

Federal Way Police investigators are looking for any clues as to who drove the vehicle that caused the crash.

FWPD is asking the public for any information that can help them solve this case. You can contact them at (253) 835-2121 with any leads or tips in the investigation.

