Police look for more suspects after teens open fire during South Seattle chase

SEATAC, Wash. — Seattle Police Department (SPD) has four teens in custody and is looking for two other suspects after the occupants of a stolen car opened fire on officers during a high-speed chase Saturday night.

The chase ended near SeaTac City Hall after police performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

Six people reportedly got out and ran, prompting an hours-long manhunt.

The normally quiet neighborhoods surrounding City Hall and nearby Valley Ridge Park were lit red and blue by police lights for hours.

KIRO 7 crews spotted officers from multiple agencies carrying rifles while they canvassed the area, aided by dogs and drones.

“There were four police officers and a sniffing dog,” Frank Vasquez, who lives near the park, said. “They walked right across my lawn. I don’t know what they were doing.”

According to SPD, the stolen Dodge Durango was first spotted around 9 p.m. Saturday.

It was seen speeding and driving erratically on Aurora Avenue and was spotted again later that night in South Seattle.

After the second sighting, officers reportedly chased the car onto the interstate.

That’s when the suspects in the car fired several shots at the pursuing squad cars.

No officers were hit, and no one returned fire.

SPD says the suspects also shot at a bystander’s car, leaving the driver with bullet fragments in his lap but no injuries.

“Obviously, anytime where there is gunfire exchanged, very serious injury or death can occur,” Detective Eric Muñoz with the Seattle Police Department said. “We are very thankful none of that happened.”

According to SPD, three teenage girls and a teenage boy were captured.

Investigators said a gun was found on the boy and another was found in the car. Two more suspects remain on the run.

“Because they fled into the night, our information on the identity of these suspects is limited,” Muñoz said.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 they are hopeful everyone involved will be held accountable.

“It’s just wild, just crazy wild to me,” Vasquez said. “I just don’t know what they are thinking.”

SPD reports a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital in Renton around the same time. Investigators are working to find out whether it is connected to the interstate shooting.

The teens who were captured face two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and eluding a police vehicle.

Anyone with information on the two remaining suspects is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group