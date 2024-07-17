Police: Kent pursuit suspect crashes into car, killing driver

KENT, Wash. — A man died days after his car was struck by a suspected stolen car being chased by Kent police.

Around 11:35 p.m. on July 13, Kent police responded to a sighting of a recently reported stolen car in the 23000 block of 100th Avenue Southeast.

The owner located the stolen car with two occupants in an apartment complex and alerted police.

After police confirmed that the car was stolen, they approached the car before it began to leave the area, police said.

The police activated their lights to get the car to pull over, but the driver ignored them and sped away, going southbound on 104th Avenue Southeast.

Shortly after, the driver crashed into a Honda Civic near the 26100 block of 104th Avenue Southeast, injuring the passenger.

The driver in the Honda Civic, a 41-year-old Auburn man, was severely injured.

Police helped the victim until paramedics arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries days later.

The driver in the stolen vehicle ran from the scene and has not been captured.

The passenger in the stolen car, a 14-year-old girl, injured her leg in the crash and was also taken to the hospital.

Police said she would not identify the driver but confirmed it was a teenage boy.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is leading the investigation, and the King County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

