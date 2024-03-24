Police investigating possible sexual misconduct involving minors at Bellevue gym

Bellevue Police are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving two children who attended a gym in Bellevue.

According to a blog post from Bellevue Police, they received “information from a concerned parent regarding inappropriate sexual behavior involving minors at a Bellevue gym” on Feb. 23.

Police say that they conducted an investigation into the allegations over the following weeks.

That investigation revealed “several alleged disturbing interactions between a 13-year-old juvenile suspect and a 9-year old child, both of whom attended the Phoenix Gym for Judo training”

Bellevue Police is appealing to the public for any information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the NORCOM non-emergency line at 425-577-5656









