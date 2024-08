SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in North Seattle just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 7200 block of Sand Point Way Northeast. When they arrived, they found a man who has passed away after he was shot in the chest.

Two suspects fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

