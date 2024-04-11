Police investigating early morning drive-by shooting in Pacific

PACIFIC, Wash. — Police in the Pacific Police Department are investigating an early Thursday morning drive-by shooting.

At 5:26 a.m., 911 received calls about a drive-by shooting on Chicago Boulevard South, near 2nd Avenue Southwest.

According to surveillance video provided by police, a dark-colored sedan driving southbound on Chicago Boulevard South fired several shots at an apartment building.

The car then turned around, traveling northbound, and fired additional shots.

RAW: Drive-by shooting in Pacific 2

The driver then left the area, traveling eastbound on 2nd Avenue Southwest.

Even though officers arrived by 5:30 a.m., the car and its occupants were gone.

Officers reported seeing holes in the apartment building, along with bullets and casings at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident, call 911 and police will return your call.





