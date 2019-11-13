Police investigating death of WSU fraternity member

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old WSU fraternity member Tuesday.
Officers responded around 8:35 a.m. to Alpha Tau Omega, located at 710 NE Linden Street, to a report of a man who appeared unconscious and was not breathing. Police said that other fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.
Medics determined that the man died, and a preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol-related, according to a press release.
The Whitman County Coroner will release the manner and cause of death.
Washington State University released the following statement:
"It is with great sadness that Washington State University announces the loss of one of its students. Earlier today, the Pullman, WA Police Department confirmed the death of a 19-year-old male student at the Alpha Tau Omega house, an off-campus fraternity. The University extends its deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heart-breaking situation.
The University is actively providing counseling and other support to the student’s family, fraternity members and classmates. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time of personal sorrow.
WSU counselors and Student Affairs staff have met with those most closely affected by this tragic loss. Other students in need of support should contact the Office of the Dean of Students or the Counseling and Psychological Services staff at Cougar Health Services.
In response to this situation, all fraternities and sororities within the WSU Greek community have self-imposed an immediate suspension of all social events for the remainder of the semester. Washington State University will be working with the Pullman Police Department and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity in the coming days to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. Today, however, we are focused on supporting the student’s family and our University community.
Members of the Cougar community who wish to extend their condolences should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@wsu.edu."
