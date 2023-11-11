Police investigating after woman found dead in Kitsap County Jail

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell in the Kitsap County Jail.

The 43-year-old woman was found on Wednesday by a corrections officer doing a walk-through.

The officer went into the cell and started doing CPR. South Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded and gave aid but was determined that the woman was dead.

The woman had been arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance by Bremerton Police on Tuesday.

An independent investigation is being conducted by the Port Orchard Police Department. The cause of death will be determined by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office.

