Police investigating after person shot in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was shot in West Seattle Monday night.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:46 p.m., a person who was shot showed up at the North Highline Fire Station at 1243 Southwest 112th Street in White Center.

KCSO deputies arrived and the person told deputies they were shot at the 7-Eleven near 9401 Delridge Way Southwest in West Seattle.

The KCSO told the Seattle Police Department about the shooting and police are currently investigating.

The person was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

