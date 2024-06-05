Police investigating after Maple Valley apartment shooting leaves one dead

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Maple Valley police and the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to calls of a shooting around 11:35 p.m. in the 22400 block of SE 240th Street in Maple Valley.

Officers located a shooting victim upon arrival but were unable to save them, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to detectives with the major crimes department, efforts are underway to identify the victim, whom they do not have an approximate age.

No suspect is currently in custody.

KCSO is continuing to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact them by phone: 206-263-2090 or email: mcutips@kingcounty.gov.

