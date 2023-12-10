Police investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in Rainier Valley Thursday night.

The Seattle Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South for reports of a stabbing.

When officers got there they found a 25-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Officers provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department got there.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A witness told police she was sitting at a bus stop with the man when the suspect approached. The suspect asked a question and then pulled out a knife and stabbed the man before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers looked for the suspect with the help of the King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter but didn’t find him.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information, call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

