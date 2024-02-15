Police investigating after driver runs man down near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department is asking the community for help after a man was run over by a pickup truck on the peninsula.

Officials say it happened near the intersection of Schnierla and Main Street around 10:20 p.m.

“According to witnesses, there had been some sort of confrontation between the occupants of the pickup and the victim, and the male tried to run away from the pickup,” said a spokesperson. “The driver of the pickup followed the victim, and ran him over.”

The driver then escaped.

If you have any information about this incident, or recognize this pickup, police ask that you call Detective Edmund Guerrero at 509-764-3887.

