Police investigating after clerk stabbed at Renton gas station, suspects still on the loose

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating after an Arco clerk was stabbed during a robbery on Monday.

Police said two men and one woman robbed the Arco gas station at 252 Rainier Avenue North and stabbed the clerk.

One of the men got a cut to his head as the clerk tried to defend himself. The suspects then fled in an unknown car.

Police described the suspects as dark or light-skinned in complexion.

Large PD presence @ Arco (252 Rainier Av N) for rpts of robbery invol 3 male susp. Clerk suffered stab wound, transp to hosp. One susp suffered laceration to head f/ sbjct defending clerk. Susps fled loc in unk veh. Invest on-going. No additional details at this time. /clm pic.twitter.com/j6oued6HwU — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 3, 2023

