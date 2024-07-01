Police investigate Renton shooting, house hit by bullet

The Renton Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night after witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

At about 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the reported gunfire in the 700 block of Jones Avenue South.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled.

There were no reports of any injuries. However, one home in the area was damaged by a bullet.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Renton Police Department.

