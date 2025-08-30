Police investigate Magnolia catholic school vandalism for possible hate crime

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating vandalism of a catholic school in the Magnolia neighborhood after a nazi emblem was found painted on the side of the building.

Police say, in a significant incident report, that they were called about the vandalism at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The person who reported the vandalism said that a person had entered the school through the roof and used tar to paint the nazi emblem.

The time of the defacing is unknown, but it is believed to have happened recently, according to police.

Police are still searching for information about the suspect.

They have also created a bias alert for the incident.

