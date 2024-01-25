Police hope voices, clothes, names or mannerisms help solve South Seattle arson

SEATTLE — Police released a video Thursday that could help solve an arson that destroyed a building in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood last November.

The fire on Nov. 28, 2023, started shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Rainier Avenue South near South Adams Street.

The video shows several people at the scene running and shouting as the fire began.

Though the footage doesn’t clearly show faces, its possible that someone could be recognized by their voice, mannerisms, clothes or names used in the video.

If you have information about the identity of the people in the video you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

