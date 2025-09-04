Police find Crystal Meth, weapons, cash and more drugs after arrest in U-District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that during an arrest in the University District, they found Crystal Meth, brass knuckles, knives, cash, and other drugs.

On Monday, officers say they saw a 33-year-old man pulling a bag of “crystallin powder” out of a backpack he was carrying on Brooklyn Avenue near NE 45th Street.

Then, the police say they witnessed a drug deal between the suspect and two other people.

The officers quickly arrested the suspect and found the drugs and weapons.

He was booked in the King County Jail.

Police didn’t give the exact charges he was booked under.

SPD Detectives in the Narcotics Unit are investigating the incident.

