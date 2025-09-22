Police in Federal Way seize over 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — In a joint investigation between local police and federal authorities, officers seized over 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Federal Way.

In a post on Monday, Federal Way police say they worked with the Centralia Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms over a few months to arrest one suspect from Pacific, Washington.

The suspect was allegedly found in possession of the 50,000 pills

