Police dog sniffs out Federal Way burglary suspect hiding under floor

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A burglary suspect was taken into custody, thanks to the tracking skills of a Federal Way Police Department K-9.

Last week, officers were dispatched to an alarm at a local business.

When officers arrived and secured the perimeter of the building, the suspect tried to run away but retreated back inside when he spotted police.

Though officers commanded him to come out, he refused. That’s when FWPD’s Corporal Sederberg and K-9 Vader entered the building.

Vader easily tracked down the suspect, who was found hiding under the floorboards.

Police said the suspect is a known burglar with a long history of trespassing and burglary going back to 2018.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

“…a HUGE shout out to Vader for his exceptional performance,” Federal Way Police posted on its Facebook page.

