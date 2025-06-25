Police: Capitol Hill man had more than 15,000 child sex abuse photos, videos on several devices

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a man who they say had tens of thousands of photos and videos of child sexual abuse.

On June 24, the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force Team and SPD’s ICAC Unit served a search warrant at the 38-year-old suspect’s apartment in Capitol Hill.

Other local, state, and federal task force units also responded.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit said it received dozens of CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to the suspect, which sparked the investigation and subsequent warrant.

The suspect was arrested at his job in South Lake Union.

When he was arrested, police say he admitted to having over 15,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse.

More child sexual abuse materials were found on several of the man’s devices, police said.

According to SPD, the man repeatedly made several online accounts on a variety of platforms to share the explicit material.

He was booked into King County Jail for dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The investigation into the suspect continues and detectives are looking for additional victims and digital evidence.

©2025 Cox Media Group