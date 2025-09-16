Police: Burien man found in car with loaded gun, under influence of meth

BURIEN, Wash. — The Burien Police Department (BPD) says a man was found unconscious in a running car near a school on Monday night.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw drugs and a handgun inside the car.

After the man failed a field sobriety test, police say he allegedly admitted to being under the influence of meth and said he built the handgun himself.

Officers say the gun did not have a serial number, and they also seized two loaded magazines as well as around 100 grams of meth.

He was booked for control of a vehicle under the influence, drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm, BPD said in a Facebook post.

