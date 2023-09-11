Police believe shot fired from outside hit woman inside Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police believe a woman inside a home was hit by one of several gunshots that were fired from outside.

At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a shooting at a home in the 4100 block of 146th Avenue Southeast in Bellevue.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Investigators said they believe that someone fired several shots from outside the home and one of those shots hit the woman.

Bellevue Police Detectives ask that anyone in the neighborhood who has surveillance cameras to check them for any activity between 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 and provide the footage to Bellevue Police by calling 425-577-5656 or E-mailing PDtipline@bellevuewa.gov.

Police do not believe that the shooting was random and said there was no ongoing danger to the community.









