Police asking public for cell phone video from Capitol Hill quadruple stabbing

SEATTLE — Seattle Police homicide detectives are hoping that someone may have cell phone video of a quadruple stabbing last week.

The attack happened in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood at around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Four victims were found. Two were treated at the scene and two others were taken to Harborview for their injuries.

Officers found and arrested the suspect nearby. The 36-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail.

He appeared in court on Saturday, where his bail was set at $300,000.

If you have cell phone video or any information about the stabbings you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

