Police ask public for help in finding 92-year-old Centralia woman

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing and endangered 92-year-old Centralia Woman.

Martha Norman was last seen at her house near the 100th block of Black Bear Lane on Friday around 5 p.m. Police say that Norman has dementia and most likely wandered away from her house on a walk and got lost.

Norman is described as being five and a half feet tall and weighing 100 Pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, yellow shirt, maroon fleece pants, and black boots with fur lining.

If you have information that can help locate Ms. Norman, police ask that you contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286.





©2023 Cox Media Group