Police arrest teens in stolen Hyundai after hitting curb, eluding troopers

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper on patrol in Everett caught sight of a vehicle moving fast and reckless in his rearview mirror Saturday. It turned out to be four teens in a stolen Hyundai.

The vehicle was first spotted at Southeast Everett Mall Way and 7th Avenue Southeast going 65 mph where the posted speed is 35 mph.

When the vehicle failed to stop for the trooper, a pursuit was initiated, and Snohomish County deputies were called in to assist.

The Hyundai struck a curb and was disabled near Admiralty Way and Airport Road. Four teens got out and ran.

A police K-9 was able to track down all four. The 16-year-old driver now faces possible charges of reckless driving, hit and run, reckless endangerment, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

