Police arrest suspect connected to Graham restaurant shooting

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Graham Police Department says Officers have arrested a suspect in a restaurant robbery and shooting.

The shooting happened at the Cook Out restaurant at 311 S. Main St. on Dec. 24, 2025.

The robbery follows a pattern of similar robberies in both High Point and Winston-Salem, Oregon.

The victim who was shot during the robbery was treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.

He was charged with robbery and assault. Police say he could face additional charges related to two robberies in High Point and Winston-Salem, Oregon.

He is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information on these robberies is asked to call Graham Police Department detectives at 336-570-6711.

They can also contact Burlington-Graham Communications at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, or submit tips through the P3Tips mobile app.

©2026 Cox Media Group