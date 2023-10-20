Police arrest serial robbery suspect in Federal Way.

Federal Way Police arrested a robbery suspect on October 18 after pleading for the public’s help for days.

Officers were able to use surveillance pictures and video to get a description of the suspect. He was described as a 5′8 tall, medium build black male during the time of the incidents.

The 57-year-old Fife man was wanted after robbing 2 gas stations with a gun on October 16 and 17 and fleeing from both incidents.

Officers and detectives were able to track down the man’s vehicle outside of a motel on Pacific Highway South. They were able to arrest him for robbery charges due to evidence found in the motel room and car he was using.

Police warned that the man was considered armed and dangerous to the community while officials were looking for him.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently in jail.

