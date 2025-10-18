Man arrested in Tukwila domestic violence stabbing

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department says a man was arrested after he tried to stab a woman in a domestic violence incident.

Police arrived on the scene on S 132nd Street near Tukwila International Boulevard and found a woman with large lacerations.

The cuts were from being stabbed by the suspect.

The suspect was tracked down to a wooded area.

Officers used a public address system to talk the suspect into surrendering and called a K-9 unit to track him down.

The suspect walked out of the wooded area and was taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested for assault.

