Police arrest man for threatening people with shotgun in Fremont

Seattle police have arrested a man after he breached an apartment building with a shotgun.

Officers arrived in Fremont around 10 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a man threatening people with a shotgun, according to Seattle Police.

After arriving in the 4400 block of Dayton Avenue North, officers found multiple people who said they were all threatened by the same man. One of the victims, who was a 44-year-old man, told police that he knew the suspect and that they had been fighting earlier that day.

After threatening several others, the suspect approached the victim again at his apartment. Police say that the 37-year-old man tried to enter the building with a code but then began trying to kick down the door when it did not work. After forcing open the door, the victim left his apartment along with three others as instructed by a 911 operator. The suspect then chose to barricade himself in the apartment building as police applied for a search warrant.

The hostage negotiation team and SWAT arrived soon after to arrest the suspect. After police raided the apartment the shotgun was recovered and the man was arrested.

He is currently facing harassment charges and the unlawful possession of a firearm.





