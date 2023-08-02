Local

Police arrest man after gun threat reported at Seattle movie theater

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man after a gun threat was reported at the Pacific Place movie theaters.

The threat happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Seattle Police Department evacuated the AMC Pacific Place 11 on Pine Street but didn’t find a gun.

Police said the investigation is still active.

