Police arrest drug dealer and car thief in Montlake neighborhood

SEATTLE, WASH. — Police were called to the Montlake neighborhood on Tuesday for two men sleeping in a running car near the intersection of 24th Avenue East and East Miller Street.

The Seattle Police Department said officers soon discovered the car was stolen and tried to get the men out of it. The driver then rammed into the patrol cars and tried to drive around them. After hitting multiple trees, bushes, and a metal sign the driver slowed and returned to the street. The passenger then opened the door and ran from the car just before being caught and arrested.

The driver tried to escape before colliding with two parked cars and being taken into custody.

After a search of the suspect’s car police found a loaded gun, a ballistic vest, drug paraphernalia, 1.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and .7 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested for, malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, a possible DUI charge, and an outstanding felony warrant. The 24-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of narcotics with the intent to deliver, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

