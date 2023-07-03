Police arrest alleged drug trafficker in Lynnwood

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly trafficked drugs around Seattle.

Police worked with Homeland Security to arrest the man who is linked to trafficking drugs in the Seattle and Northgate areas.

The man was arrested around 4:30 a.m. in Lynnwood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they found these drugs and guns during their search:

Fentanyl Powder – 2.17 pounds

Methamphetamine – 1 pound

Cocaine – ¼ pound

Around 7,000 Fentanyl pills

Two sets of body armor

Three semi-automatic handguns

Ammunition

High-capacity rifle magazines

Police said the 46-year-old man may face federal charges for similar crimes throughout Washington and Montana.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for violating the uniform controlled substance act and unlawfully possessing a gun.





©2023 Cox Media Group