Local

Police arrest 72-year-old in Snoqualmie for allegedly selling explicit images of children

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Officials say a young child was shot and killed during a hunting accident Friday morning in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

6-year-old boy killed in hunting accident Officials say a young child was shot and killed during a hunting accident Friday morning in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Police arrested a 72-year-old in Snoqualmie after an investigation revealed he was selling sexually explicit images and videos of children.

The Snoqualmie and North Bend Police Departments served a search warrant in the 400 block of Stow Avenue South in the City of North Bend.

Law enforcement says there is no current threat to the community or its residents.

Snoqualmie police also partnered with ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force in this investigation.

“For further information and updates, please follow the Snoqualmie Police Department Facebook page and website,” said a spokesperson.

The case is still under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read