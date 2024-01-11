Local

Police activity blocks I-5 in downtown Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A woman set her house on fire after shooting her husband multiple times in Houston County, Alabama before officials say she took her own life.

(Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Officials say there is “police activity” blocking northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 in downtown Seattle.

“If possible, avoid this area,” said a spokesperson.

All northbound traffic is fully blocked near Seneca Street.

Three lanes of southbound traffic are blocked near Union Street.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read