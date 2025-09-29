Point Defiance Zoo polar bear being moved to new home

The 4-year-old polar bear named Astra at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium will be relocated to another facility in the midwest, the zoo announced in a release.

Guests are invited to say their farewells to Astra on October 4 and 5.

The zoo says her move is part of a breeding program to promote sustaining a polar bear population in the United States.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums will handle the move in collaboration with The Polar Bear Population Alliance.

“This move is a vital step in our commitment to safeguarding the future of this remarkable species,” General Curator Malia Somerville said. “By participating in coordinated breeding efforts, we help ensure the long-term health and genetic diversity of polar bears.”

Astra’s sister, Laerke, will be staying at the Point Defiance Zoo and staff will ensure her well-being but say the separation is part of natural part of their development.

