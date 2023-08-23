Point Defiance Zoo mourns loss of beloved sea lion

The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of its beloved sea lion called Björn.

The zoo said Björn had a gradual decline in health and was “humanely euthanized Tuesday morning after failing to respond to an extensive period of treatment and supportive care.”

The zoo said Björn was rescued in southern California after being blinded by bullets and getting what looked like a shark bite.

“Björn found his forever-loving home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. The gentle giant was a beloved sea lion in our Rocky Shores area,” said the zoo.

The zoo also said his keepers worked closely with him and used special audio cues to help him navigate.

“Björn captured all hearts with his bravery and strength, calm attitude, and graceful swimming. Björn will be very much missed. Our thoughts are with his dedicated care teams,” said the zoo.

