Point Defiance Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats

The Point Defiance Zoo posted animals having a “beary gourd time” when they got pumpkin treats for Halloween.

On Friday the zoo gave us a glimpse of polar bear twins Astra and Laerke gnawing on their pumpkins.

Polar bear twins Astra and Laerke are having beary gourd times! 🎃 See them enjoy more pumpkin treats this weekend during Zoo Boo! 👻



🎟️: https://t.co/CT8UvBKqGL pic.twitter.com/I5mHCxorkB — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) October 13, 2023

On Saturday, the zoo posted walruses enjoying propellor clams and other fresh seafood in the shape of a jack-o-lantern.

Walrus-sized fun at Zoo Boo this weekend! 👻 Our walruses enjoyed delicious propeller clams and other fresh seafood shaped into a giant jack-o-lantern for enrichment. 🎃



Zoo Boo fun is included with Zoo admission! Get your tickets for tomorrow. 🎟️: https://t.co/CT8UvBKqGL pic.twitter.com/4tT1X69zFD — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) October 14, 2023

