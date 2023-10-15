Local

Point Defiance Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Polar bear at the Point Defiance Zoo enjoys a pumpkin treat. (Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium)

The Point Defiance Zoo posted animals having a “beary gourd time” when they got pumpkin treats for Halloween.

On Friday the zoo gave us a glimpse of polar bear twins Astra and Laerke gnawing on their pumpkins.

On Saturday, the zoo posted walruses enjoying propellor clams and other fresh seafood in the shape of a jack-o-lantern.

