Playoffs give Seattle fans one more chance to say farewell to Megan Rapinoe

SEATTLE — Megan Rapinoe’s last regular season game in Seattle may have come and gone, but hometown fans will get a chance for a second farewell when she takes the field for one final, final match at Lumen Field on Friday.

More than 34,000 fans packed into the stands on Oct. 6 to close out Rapinoe’s time on the OL Reign. And at the time, that was supposed to be her last home game. But because the Reign made it to the NWSL playoffs, Rapinoe will get another chance to play in front of the Seattle faithful.

The Reign’s quarterfinal match against Angel City FC will kick off on Friday, Oct. 20 and will air on Paramount+. This gives fans another shot at seeing Rapinoe go out on top, after Rapinoe’s initial farewell match on Oct. 6 ended in a 0-0 draw.

If the Reign advance, they would go on the road to play the San Diego Wave in the semifinals on Nov. 5. The NWSL Championship will also be hosted in San Diego.

Rapinoe came to the Reign in 2013, after entering the league in 2009 with the Chicago Red Stars. She played her final game with the U.S. Women’s National Team on Sept. 24, in a 2-0 win over South Africa.





