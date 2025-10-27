Playground at Everett’s Wiggums Hollow Park destroyed in fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that destroyed playground equipment at Wiggums Hollow Park on 10th Street, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the park, located at 2808 10th Street, to find the play structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire and ensure it didn’t spread beyond the playground area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office and the Everett Police Department.

As investigators work to determine what started the blaze, the playground area is closed to the public until further notice.

