Plans in place for new Seattle tiny homes, Thurston County turns hotel to homeless shelter

Plans are coming into place for a new tiny home village to help fight homelessness in Seattle.

It will include more than 40 homes on Lake City Way, in the Maple Leaf neighborhood. It will be staffed 24 hours and will include resources like case manager officers and a community kitchen.

The Low Income Housing Institute says the new site will replace the Lake Union Village, closing at the end of the year.

There was also a grand opening on Wednesday for an old Thurston County hotel turned homeless shelter. It’s at the former Lacey Days Inn.

It can house 120 people, with case management, mental health, and behavioral health services on site.





